Caidya Achieves Medidata Rave TSDV Accreditation, Enhancing Clinical Trial Efficiency and Data Integrity

RALEIGH, N.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caidya, a leading provider of clinical trial solutions, is proud to announce its recent accreditation in Targeted Source Data Verification (TSDV) from Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry. This accreditation marks a significant milestone in Caidya’s commitment to enhancing clinical trial operations and data quality through innovative technology and strategic process optimization. Our Medidata TSDV accreditation is not just an achievement for Caidya, but also a significant advantage for our clients. Medidata Rave TSDV has demonstrated a 33 percent decrease in monitoring days on site versus studies that do not use TSDV, according to Medidata, further empowering the adoption of advanced SDV sampling strategies and enabling clinical research associates (CRAs) to adopt a risk-based approach to monitoring, focusing on critical data – which is essential for maintaining regulatory compliance and ensuring high data integrity. By integrating Rave TSDV, Caidya can now leverage a customized and adaptable country, site, and rule-based system that selects the Case Report Form (CRF) fields within Medidata Rave EDC (Electronic Data Capture) that need verification during site visits. The clear benefit is a more efficient and cost-effective monitoring process. TSDV is at its most effective and efficient when combined with a centralized monitoring strategy, as CRA resources can be targeted based on identified anomalies and outliers, increasing or decreasing the required SDV level on a study, country, site, or trial participant level, as needed. The Rave TSDV accreditation process involved comprehensive training for Caidya’s team on the functionality of the TSDV application, optimizing processes, and understanding the full scope of TSDV services. This rigorous training supports Caidya’s implementation of TSDV in alignment with regulatory compliance and data quality strategies, ultimately reducing the burden on CRAs and site staff, and shortening data cycle times. Simon Britton, Chief Operating Officer at Caidya, commented on the accreditation, stating, “Receiving the Rave TSDV accreditation from Medidata is not just an achievement for Caidya, but also is a significant advantage for our clients. This capability allows us to focus on the most critical data elements, enhancing the quality of data collected and enabling more efficient trial management. Our clients can now benefit from reduced monitoring costs and faster, more reliable trial outcomes.” This accreditation is expected to position Caidya as a frontrunner in the clinical research industry, equipped to handle the complexities of modern clinical trials with greater agility and accuracy. For more information about Caidya and its services, please visit www.caidya.com. About Caidya

Caidya is a global, multi-therapeutic clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation and accelerating the development of new therapies. With full-service capabilities and a strategic footprint in 23 countries and regions, our global network provides broad access to diverse patient populations across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Caidya’s in-depth therapeutic and operational expertise helps partners conduct studies with greater efficiency and confidence. Our commitment to excellence and data-driven decision-making ensures the highest quality standards across all phases of the drug development process. Caidya provides comprehensive clinical trial services from regulatory strategy and submissions, clinical operations, biometrics, and quality management, through post-approval surveillance. Following the merger of dMed and Clinipace, Caidya launched with a clear purpose to liberate clinical research and bring life-changing therapies to our global community. Media Contact:

Heather Varela, VP, Global Marketing and Communications, Caidya

Phone: 480-698-6439

Email: heather.varela@caidya.com