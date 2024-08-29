SUBSCRIBE
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference

August 29, 2024 
1 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference in Boston on Friday, September 6, 2024. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The corporate presentation given at the Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference may be accessed live on Vanda’s corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda’s website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-in-the-wells-fargo-2024-healthcare-conference-302234486.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Events Healthcare Washington State
