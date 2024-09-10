SUBSCRIBE
Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

September 10, 2024 | 
WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit. Details of the fireside are as follows:

  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

A webcast replay will be available on the Spyre investor events website for 90 days following the event.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre’s pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre’s website at www.spyre.com.

