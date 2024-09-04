SUBSCRIBE
Rani Therapeutics to Participate in September Investor Conferences

September 3, 2024 | 
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September 2024. These conferences include:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 4:30 pm E.T.
Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 11:30am E.T.
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcasts for these conferences by visiting the “Events” section of the Rani Therapeutics website. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com

