Pfizer Reportedly Planning to Divest BioNTech Stake

November 14, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
A BioNTech spokesperson downplayed the news, insisting that the two companies remain “close” and have a “strong collaboration.”

Pfizer may be looking to sell off its stake in pandemic partner BioNTech, according to a Thursday report from Bloomberg.

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the New York-based pharma is seeking to offload around 4.55 million American depositary receipts, worth $108 to $111.7 apiece. At the highest point of this price range, the sale of the stake would be worth about $500 million.

In a statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for BioNTech insisted that the relationship with Pfizer remains strong. “We continue to have a close and strong collaboration,” the spokesperson said, otherwise refusing to comment on Pfizer’s business dealings.

Pfizer and BioNTech teamed up in 2020 to develop an mRNA-based vaccine against COVID-19, a deal that had Pfizer paying BioNTech $185 million upfront plus other considerations totaling $748 million.

That effort resulted in Comirnaty, which during the height of the pandemic, skyrocketed to become the world’s top-selling drug in 2021, almost reaching $60 billion in revenue in 2021 and easily eclipsing AbbVie’s anti-inflammatory juggernaut Humira.

But the COVID-19 business has since seen a precipitous drop. For Pfizer that has meant quarter after quarter after quarter of declining sales—enough to force the pharma to kick off a slew of cost-cutting measures. In October 2023, Pfizer initiated a “multi-year, enterprise-wide cost realignment program” aiming to save $3.5 billion through 2024. The company made this push more aggressive in December 2023, adding $500 million to its savings target. Pfizer minted another round of cuts in May 2024, this time to save $1.5 billion by the end of 2027.

In the most recent quarter, Comirnaty fell 20% year-on-year, bringing in just over $1.1 billion worldwide.

Now that the pandemic is waning, Pfizer seems to be moving on to the next big market: obesity. Earlier this week, after some drama, the pharma finally closed the $10 billion acquisition of weight-loss biotech Metsera.

Meanwhile, BioNTech’s post-COVID-19 plans have been focused on cancer. One of its more closely watched assets is the investigational PD-1/VEGF blocker pumitamig. In June, Bristol Myers Squibb fronted $1.5 billion to co-develop the candidate, promising $2 billion in non-contingent payments and $7.6 billion more in milestones.

All told, the pumitamig partnership could mean more than $11 billion from BMS to BioNTech, plus royalties on sales if it reaches the market.

Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
