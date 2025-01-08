SUBSCRIBE
NextGen Class of 2025, M&A Uptick Predicted Heading Into JPM, FDA Decisions to Watch

January 8, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Annalee Armstrong, Jef Akst

BioSpace presents 25 noteworthy biopharma startups in ’25; analysts forecast stronger M&A as the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference kicks off next week; GLP-1s continue to expand their reach as Novo, Lilly fight against compounders; and a look ahead to five key FDA decisions in Q1.

Happy New Year! BioSpace released our NextGen: Class of 2025 this week, highlighting 25 biopharma startups to watch this year. The companies on this list are not afraid of a challenge, wading into some of biopharma’s most competitive therapeutic spaces. As analysts predict an uptick in M&A in ’25, could some of them be potential targets? One NextGen 2025 company that could already be fielding calls is Metsera, which reported promising Phase II data for its investigational subcutaneous GLP-1 therapy on Tuesday.

The GLP-1 space continues to garner significant attention, with both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk seeking to protect their drugs against competition from compounders. This strategy makes a lot of sense as the sizzling class continues to expand into heart disease, sleep apnea and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, among other indications.

On the regulatory side, the FDA approved 55 novel medicines in 2024—including a few inaugural company approvals—and is looking ahead to several key PDUFA dates in Q1, 2025. Meanwhile, the agency released three new guidance documents seeking to provide clarity around confirmatory trials supporting accelerated approvals, the use of AI in drug development and the use of tissue biopsies in clinical trials.

Finally, BioSpace senior editor Annalee Armstrong heads to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week as biopharma seeks an M&A spark to improve the currently a gloomy sentiment. Stay with us for all the biggest news coming out of JPM.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
