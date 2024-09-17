Nexilico and Siolta Therapeutics Enter Collaboration Agreement to Develop a Novel Microbiome Therapeutic for Necrotizing Enterocolitis

DANVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Nexilico, a pioneer in precision microbiome engineering, and Siolta Therapeutics, a leader in the development of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), have entered into a collaboration agreement to address necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) using innovative microbial therapeutics. This partnership combines Nexilico’s modality-agnostic AI-driven discovery platform with Siolta’s expertise in developing targeted biotherapeutics, setting the stage for innovative treatment approaches in infant health.





Necrotizing enterocolitis, characterized by intestinal necrosis and significant morbidity and mortality, is a devastating condition affecting premature infants. Despite advances in neonatal care, effective treatments for NEC remain elusive, underscoring the urgent need for innovative therapeutic approaches. Leveraging Nexilico’s computational microbiome engineering platform and Siolta’s end-to-end LBP platform, the collaboration aims to develop a multistrain LBP capable of addressing the underlying causes of NEC development in preterm infants.

“By joining forces with Siolta Therapeutics, we are combining our innovative technologies and shared vision to tackle medical challenges by targeting underlying drivers of disease,” said Mohammad Soheilypour PhD, CEO of Nexilico. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to advance precision microbiome engineering by leveraging our microbiome digital twin technology and AI-powered discovery engine to develop the next generation of interventions targeting the microbiome.”

“Our collaboration with Nexilico underscores our mission to pioneer safe and effective live cell treatments to prevent disease development in early life,” said Ricardo Valladares PhD, CSO of Siolta Therapeutics. “Our expertise in developing mixed-strain live biotherapeutic products from concept through clinical evaluation complements Nexilico’s computational discovery expertise.”

The partnership between Nexilico and Siolta Therapeutics highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in the microbiome industry to address complex health challenges. By combining their complementary strengths, Nexilico and Siolta Therapeutics are set to make significant advances in microbiome engineering to offer new hope to patients and families.

About Nexilico

Nexilico is a biotech company focused on precision microbiome engineering through its innovative, modality-agnostic AI-driven discovery platform. Powered by its proprietary microbiome digital twin technology, Nexilico’s platform enables microbiome precision medicine and drives the development of diverse therapeutic strategies across a range of diseases. As a pioneer in next generation of in silico microbiome technologies, Nexilico is unlocking the full potential of the microbiome to address complex health challenges. To learn more about Nexilico’s mission to revolutionize microbiome engineering with AI, please visit us at http://www.nexilico.com/

About Siolta Therapeutics

Siolta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing live biotherapeutic products to prevent and treat diseases related to the human microbiome, with an emphasis on the maternal-infant axis. Learn more at www.sioltatherapeutics.com

