NewAmsterdam Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



in New York City, NY. Company management will host 1x1 meetings on Thursday, September 5, 2024, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET; and Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

