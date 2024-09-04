Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics Collaborates with Accelero Biostructures to Develop Novel USP30 Inhibitors for Multiple Therapeutic Indications

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics (MABT) and Accelero Biostructures (Accelero) are pleased to announce a research collaboration to identify novel USP30 inhibitors targeting neurological disorders and other important medical indications. Accelero will use its novel and proprietary ABS-OneStepSM platform based on high-throughput protein X-ray crystallography-based fragment screening as the hit generation engine for drug discovery coupled with machine learning/artificial intelligence (ML/AI)-based computational chemistry. MABT will perform all preclinical testing and will also assume advanced development of the resulting compounds.

MABT CEO David Horn, M.D. commented that “USP30 is an exciting, emerging target that, once effectively modulated, may have a meaningful clinical impact on several neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, as well as a range of other medical targets. We are looking forward to working with the Accelero team to rapidly discover novel compounds using their powerful ABS-OneStep platform.”

“Our partnership with MABT further validates the promise of our ABS-OneStep platform to discover novel chemical matter that targets promising proteins like USP30,” said Debanu Das, Ph.D., Accelero Co-Founder and CEO. “The ABS-OneStep platform has been successfully utilized on multiple diverse protein targets, and we are confident the platform will identify new molecules against USP30.”

About USP30

USP30 is a deubiquitinating enzyme (DUB) that plays a crucial role in regulating cellular processes, particularly those related to mitochondria. USP30 regulates mitophagy, a process where damaged mitochondria are selectively removed from cells. This process is essential for maintaining cellular health and preventing oxidative stress. Mounting evidence has shown that USP30 may play an important role in various neurological diseases.

About MABT

Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics () was founded in 2011 with the mission of combating some of the world’s worst diseases like rabies encephalitis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease and other severe neurological disorders. We have received Orphan Drug Designation for our lead rabies program and are developing novel treatments for a range of other neurological disorders. Fundamentally, we are opportunistic in our evaluation of new strategies and approaches that address a significant medical need and commercial market.

About Accelero

was founded in 2015 to capitalize on over 20 years of structural genomics and structural biology expertise developing and deploying high-throughput protein X-ray crystallography. ABS-Servicesprovides a unified pipeline of protein X-ray crystallography solutions aimed at the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to support structure-based drug discovery and protein engineering. ABS-OneStepis the next-generation platform for hit generation in early drug discovery to develop novel therapeutics using a fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD) approach. Fragment library screening with ABS-OneStepresolves key bottlenecks in conventional FBDD approaches. ABS-OneStepprovides an extremely sensitive, efficient, experimental, single-step approach for determining fragment hits and their 3D structures using high-throughput protein X-ray crystallography.

Disclaimer

Development of the ABS-OneStepplatform for high-throughput protein X-ray crystallography-based fragment screening has been supported by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Award Number R43TR001736, and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the NIH under Award Number R44GM132796, to Accelero Biostructures Inc.

