SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference

September 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore” or the “Company”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that Paul Josephs, the Company’s president and chief executive officer, and Ryan Lake, the Company’s chief financial officer, will be the featured speakers in a fireside chat at the upcoming Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference. The conference will take place virtually on September 19, 2024.

Details are as follows:

  • Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference
    Details: Mr. Josephs and Mr. Lake will participate in a fireside chat and in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Dates: September 19, 2024
    Fireside Chat Timing: 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 19, 2024
    Format: Virtual

Following the fireside chat, a webcast replay will be available via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (Investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com

Events Minnesota People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Drug Development
AI Promises: Funding Data Literacy and Reality First
September 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Charles River Laboratories, Vesigen, Connect Biopharma and More Cut Staff
September 11, 2024
 · 
151 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Concept art showing a money icon and human hands
Funding
Bain Raises $3B for Fourth Fund to Back Promising Life Sciences Companies
September 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
BioMarin Fails to Reassure Investors, Terns Moves Forward in Obesity, ESMO Excitement
September 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie