Integra LifeSciences to Present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 4, 2024 | 
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that Lea Knight, chief financial officer, will present at the Wells Fargo Healthcare conference on September 4, 2024 at 1:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website at https://investor.integralife.com/events-and-presentations.

About Integra LifeSciences
At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit investor.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

