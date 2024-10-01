SUBSCRIBE
Humanetics to Participate in the Bio Investor Forum in San Francisco

October 1, 2024 | 
2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing radioprotectant drugs for warfighters and cancer patients, will discuss BIO 300, its promising lead radioprotective drug candidate, at the BIO Investor Forum, Oct. 15-16, 2024. This event showcases drug development programs ready for partnering or venture funding, focusing on accelerating new therapeutic technologies into commercialization. It features panel discussions on policy, business, financing, and R&D, along with company presentations and BIO One-on-One Partnering™ meetings. The 2023 forum hosted over 1,600 partnering meetings. The conference takes place at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. For more information: https://bif.bio.org/.


About BIO 300

BIO 300 is a pioneering radioprotectant drug with dual military and medical applications. It’s designed as a prophylactic to protect normal tissues from radiation damage, distinguishing it from other drug candidates.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has heavily funded and researched BIO 300 for its potential to mitigate radiation effects on warfighters and civilians in the event of a nuclear attack or radiological incident. The need for such a product has significantly increased due to current world events. Humanetics is working under a $25 million DoD contract to position BIO 300 for Emergency Use Authorization against Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS).

BIO 300 is also being studied to improve outcomes in cancer patients receiving radiotherapy with or without chemotherapy. These patients often suffer from unintended side effects that can reduce treatment efficacy or cause serious adverse events. Administered as an oral liquid nanosuspension, it may minimize normal tissue radiation damage without compromising tumor treatment efficacy. Positive Phase 1/2a results in non-small cell lung cancer patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy support its safety and potential clinical benefits.

A Phase 2b trial of BIO 300 in patients with post-acute respiratory complications from severe COVID-19 has been completed. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated BIO 300’s safety and efficacy in improving lung function. Funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), results are expected by late 2024.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of radioprotectant drugs to prevent harm caused by exposure to ionizing radiation; for protective use in cancer radiation therapy; and to guard against the long-term damaging effects of COVID-19. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

Contacts

Jason Brown
Director, Investor Relations
jbrown@humaneticscorp.com
(612) 868-7009

Events Minnesota
