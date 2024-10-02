Cytokinetics to Host Investor & Analyst Day on October 16, 2024

Company Leadership to Discuss Cardiac Myosin Modulation, Specialty Cardiology Programs and Commercial Launch Preparations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK), today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM ET. The event, entitled “Heart Forward: Advancing Cardiac Myosin Modulation,” will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, and streamed live online.



Members of Cytokinetics’ senior leadership team will be joined by expert clinicians to discuss the Company’s cardiac myosin modulation programs and opportunities to address high unmet clinical needs in specialty care cardiovascular markets. Included amongst these topics will be discussion and elaboration on the global commercial launch preparations for aficamten, a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor in development for the potential treatment of patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

The event will feature the following expert clinicians:

Mariko Harper, M.D., MS, FACC, Medical Director, The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Medical Director, The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Shepard D. Weiner, M.D., Medical Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center and Associate and Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center

Medical Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center and Associate and Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center G. Michael Felker, M.D., MHS, FACC, FAHA, FHFSA, Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Principal Investigator of the Confirmatory Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil



Interested parties must register online at https://cytokinetics-2024-analyst-and-investor-day.open-exchange.net/ by October 13, 2024. Registered attendees may access the live virtual event platform by visiting the Investor & Media section of the Cytokinetics website at www.cytokinetics.com. A link to the webcast replay will be archived on the Cytokinetics website until April 16, 2025.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing muscle biology-directed drug candidates as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory submissions for aficamten, its next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in MAPLE-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM, ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM, CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with obstructive HCM, and FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

