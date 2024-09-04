SUBSCRIBE
Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2024 
1 min read

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Arcara, chief business officer, will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held in New York from September 9-11, 2024. The Company’s presentation will be on Tuesday, September 10 at 12:00pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live and for 90 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
+1-949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com

