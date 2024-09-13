CorMedix Inc. to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the 2024 Cantor Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY on September 17 – 19, 2024.



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 10:55AM EDT Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Webcast: Click Link

A replay of the fireside chat will also be available in the “Events and Presentations” page on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at: www.cormedix.com

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath®, which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

