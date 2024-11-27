BridgeBio’s ATTR-CM Approval, Cassava’s Alzheimer’s Failure, Trump’s Cabinet Picks, More

> Listen on Spotify

Biopharma had its collective deal-making hat on heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, with Roche buying Poseida for up to $1.5 billion, and Sarepta and Arrowhead tying up in a collaboration potentially worth up to $10 billion. These announcements followed last week’s news from Novartis, which snatched up Kate Therapeutics for a little over $1 billion while promising more acquisitions below $5 billion.

On the regulatory front, the FDA gave BridgeBio—and transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) patients—something to be thankful for late last week with the approval of Attruby for the rare, cardiovascular disease. The nod sets up a potential three-way race with Pfizer’s tafamidis and Alnylam’s Amvuttra, the latter of which was accepted for FDA review in ATTR-CM on Monday.

On the opposite end of the clinical development spectrum, Cassava Sciences’ controversial Alzheimer’s drug failed to reduce cognitive or functional decline in a Phase III trial. And investors were unimpressed by the 20% weight loss generated by Amgen’s MariTide in a much-anticipated Phase II trial, as the company’s stock tumbled 11% Tuesday.

Drawing much attention from the biopharma industry, President-elect Donald Trump continued with his nominees for top healthcare posts, announcing COVID-19 critic Marty Makary to lead the FDA and well-known vaccine skeptic Dave Weldon for CDC director. Meanwhile, the FDA is grappling with the loss of Chevron Deference pertaining to a legal challenge over Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 shortages.

Finally, the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates remains hot, with Danish biotech Adcendo reeling in $135M in a Series B financing round.

