Apyx Medical Corporation to Release Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on November 8, 2024

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx® Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency platform technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 will be released before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8th to discuss the results of the quarter, and to host a question-and-answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 877-407-9039 (or 201-689-8470 for international callers) and provide access code 13749764. Participants should ask for the Apyx Medical Corporation Call. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the following link: Apyx Medical Earnings Webcast and via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, where it will be archived for future reference.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

OP: 212-915-2568

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com