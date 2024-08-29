SUBSCRIBE
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 29, 2024 | 
WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will participate in the following September investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Annual Healthcare Conference 2024: Fireside chat on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 9:05 a.m. ET

The live conference webcasts will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first and only therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across serious retinal, rare, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178

