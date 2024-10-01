SUBSCRIBE
Agilent to Host Analyst and Investor Day on Dec. 17, 2024

September 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will host an Analyst and Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. ET.


CEO Padraig McDonnell, CFO Bob McMahon, and other senior business leaders will present information regarding Agilent’s strategy, businesses, and long-term financial outlook. The event will conclude with a Q&A session.

This in-person event is by invitation only, but a live webcast will be accessible through Agilent’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the event will be available for at least 60 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Parmeet Ahuja
+1 408-345-8948
Parmeet_Ahuja@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sarah Litton
+1 408-361-0405
sarah.litton@agilent.com

