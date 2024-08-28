SUBSCRIBE
A Tough Ending, New Beginnings and China-U.S. Biopharma Relations

August 28, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Greg Slabodkin, Jef Akst

Well-financed startup Tome is winding down operations just as two new companies, Borealis Biosciences and GondolaBio, are launching. Meanwhile, in the midst of already tense relations with China, House lawmakers raise the alarm about U.S. companies working with the the country’s military on trials.

Gene editing startup Tome Biosciences is laying off nearly its entire workforce, as biopharma companies continue to face challenges in the current market. Meanwhile, Bayer, which cut 1,500 jobs in May, is parting with another 150 in Basel, Switzerland. On the other side of the spectrum, two new companies debuted last week. Novartis and Versant Ventures launched Borealis Biosciences to develop RNA medicines for kidney diseases, and BridgeBio spawned GondolaBio to focus on therapies for genetic and rare diseases. In Q2, biopharma VC funding reached its highest quarterly level since the same quarter in 2022, according to PitchBook.

Separately, U.S.-China biopharma relations are making headlines again, with a House committe writing to the FDA comissioner about U.S. companies working with the Chinese military on potentially unethical clinical trials. And in case you missed it, a special edition of ClinicaSpace this week focuses on the obesity and diabetes space—a combined market that is expected to exceed $200 billion within the next decade.

Government BIOSECURE Act Layoffs Startups China
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
