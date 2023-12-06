BostonGene to Present at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven, molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations for the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), which will be held December 5 - 9, 2023, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. BostonGene will also exhibit at booth 1515.

“We are excited to present our research at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, showcasing our commitment to improving breast cancer treatment through innovative molecular profiling. By developing novel approaches to transcriptomic classification, we aim to revolutionize the way we understand and treat breast cancer,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene.

Details about the abstracts selected for presentation can be found below:

Abstract Number: 1580341

Title: Novel Transcriptomic Classification System Unveils HER2-Low Breast Tumors

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 6 | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: Poster Session 2

Poster Number: PO2-15-12

Speaker: Konstantin Chernyshov, MS, BostonGene

This study presents a novel approach to the PAM50 transcriptomic classification of breast cancer to potentially guide optimal treatment selection. The new system offers a more refined categorization, identifying patients with the HER2-low breast cancer subtype who could benefit from recently approved trastuzumab deruxtecan targeted therapy.

Abstract Number: 1582800

Title: An integrated approach for comprehensive molecular and tumor microenvironment characterization of invasive lobular carcinoma.

Date and Time: Friday, December 8 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: Poster Session 5

Poster Number: PO5-24-11

Speaker: Jason Mouabbi, MD, MD Anderson

In this study, the use of BostonGene’s integrated analysis platform provided an in-depth understanding of the molecular differences between invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC) and invasive breast cancer of no special type (NST), revealing mechanistic insights that can be used for the development of more effective therapeutic strategies.

Research done in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

For more information, please visit the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium website. The abstracts will be published in the Abstracts2ViewTM online database at the conclusion of the symposium.

