BostonGene to Present Approach for Patient Stratification and Selection of IO Clinical Trials Using Molecular and Immune Profiling at the 11th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit

WALTHAM, Mass.--()--announced today that it will participate in and present at, the leading annual meeting focusing on the next wave of biotherapeutics, advances in technologies, and the valuable exchange of high-quality research from all disciplines of immuno-oncology, which is being held August 7 – 9, 2023 in Boston, MA. BostonGene will also exhibit at the conference, booth #20.

BostonGene session details are below:

Deciphering mechanisms of tumor immune escape using AI-driven analytics for patient stratification in clinical trials

Track: AI in Cancer Immunotherapy

Monday, August 7, 2023 | 11:55 AM ET

Speaker: Michael Goldberg, PhD, Director, Immunology and Immunoprofiling, R&D, BostonGene

Multiple molecular and cellular factors, such as TMB, immune infiltration, and active immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment (TME), can influence poor patient responses to immunotherapy and IO clinical trial failure. Although the involvement of these factors is known to impact patient responses, they are often not considered in IO clinical trial enrollment and therapeutic decision-making. In this session, BostonGene will discuss how comprehensive profiling of a patient’s disease for therapy selection and stratification for IO clinical trials improves outcomes using CLIA-certified advanced whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing paired with best-in-class analytics.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using our AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

