BostonGene, NEC and JIP Form Joint Venture in Japan

TOKYO & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-based molecular and immune profiling solutions, NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, and Japan Industrial Partners, a leading Tokyo-based private equity firm, today announced the formation of BostonGene Japan Inc., a Tokyo-based joint venture aimed at advancing personalized medicine and dramatically improving patient outcomes. The new company will utilize BostonGene’s high-complexity molecular technology and advanced biocomputational algorithms, including BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ tests, to accelerate the development and validation of novel precision medicine approaches.

BostonGene’s AI-powered cloud-based solutions, bioinformatics capabilities, analytical tools, and advanced next-generation molecular and immune profiling provide a comprehensive view of a cancer patient at a molecular level and identify actionable targets to make evidence-based treatment decisions. In addition, BostonGene uses its solution platform to provide a broad range of services for biopharma customers, including biomarker discovery, clinical trial testing, assay design and development, and companion diagnostics.

Data show that one in four deaths in Japan is caused by cancer, with recent numbers indicating that mortality is steadily rising (*). By equipping cancer care centers with BostonGene solutions, a greater number of patients will be able to benefit from genomic testing and personalized treatments. Furthermore, by utilizing BostonGene industry solutions, Japanese researchers and biopharma companies will benefit from biomarker-driven therapy development.

“We look forward to bringing BostonGene solutions to the Japanese market. Our deep molecular and immune profiling and biocomputational power drastically improve patient outcomes and therapy development. Already widely adopted in the United States, we firmly believe that our solutions will significantly improve the standard of cancer care in Japan by enabling personalized treatments and improving therapy development,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO, BostonGene.

“NEC is actively promoting the growth of its healthcare and life science business, centered on its hospital DX business, which has a strong customer base. By collaborating with NEC’s healthcare solutions, which utilize powerful AI/digital technologies, we expect BostonGene’s solutions to transform cancer care in Japan and aid Japanese pharmaceutical companies in developing the most effective therapies,” said Takayuki Morita, President and CEO, NEC Corporation.

“JIP is delighted to be able to support NEC’s efforts to create a healthcare and life science business by utilizing the technology of BostonGene,” said Hidemi Moue, CEO, Japan Industrial Partners.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using our AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce the overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

About Japan Industrial Partners, Inc.

Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) is a private equity firm based in Tokyo, Japan, specialized in corporate carve-out investments in Japan. JIP provides funds and solutions to businesses with significant room for improvement and growth opportunities.

