Boston Scientific to Participate in Stifel’s 2023 Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Stifel’s 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.
