Boston Scientific Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

May 1, 2024 | 
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May.

On May 14, 2024, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Ken Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Bank of America’s 2024 Health Care Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET.

On May 29, 2024, Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a 50-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at htts://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

CONTACTS:
Chanel Hastings
Media Relations
+1 (508) 382-0288 (office)
Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Jon Monson
Investor Relations
+1 (508) 683-5450
BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

