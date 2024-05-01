Boston Scientific Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May.
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May.
On May 14, 2024, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Ken Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Bank of America’s 2024 Health Care Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET.
On May 29, 2024, Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a 50-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at htts://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.
