Boston Pharmaceuticals To Present New Phase 2a Data From Investigational BOS-580 NASH Program at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Boston Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules addressing serious liver diseases, today announced it will present new data supporting its long-acting dosing schedule and an analysis of treatment in diabetic sub-groups from the Phase 2a Part A clinical program evaluating BOS-580 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, taking place November 10-14, 2023, in Boston.

BOS-580 is a long-acting, highly engineered fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog administered via a once-monthly subcutaneous injection. BOS-580 is designed to reduce liver fat content, liver inflammation as evidenced by biomarkers of liver injury and fibrosis and improve metabolism as evidenced by the impact on metabolic biomarkers in patients with NASH.

“Today’s findings bolster our confidence in BOS-580 to assume a pivotal role as a once-monthly therapeutic option for patients afflicted by NASH, who need treatment that will address all aspects of the disease and offer a favorable safety profile. We are especially pleased that our presentation on the impact of BOS-580 treatment in subgroups of NASH patients who also have diabetes was designated as a poster of distinction by AASLD, placing it among the foremost presentations at this year’s meeting,” stated Sophie Kornowski, PharmD, CEO of Boston Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to presenting further data from our BOS-580 clinical program, with the objective of bringing our therapy to NASH patients as quickly as possible.”

Details of the AASLD poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: BOS-580, an Investigational FGF21 Analog, Improved Markers of Glycemic Control and Liver Steatosis in a Diabetic Sub-Population Enrolled in a Phase 2a Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study in Patients With Phenotypic NASH

Presentation Number: 2403-C

Session Date, Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8:00 am ET

Presenter: Rohit Loomba, M.D., MHSc, Professor of Medicine, Chief in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and Director of MASLD Research Center at University of California, San Diego

Abstract Title: Population Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Modeling of Hepatic Fat Fraction Suggests Equivalent Efficacy Between Once-Monthly and Bi-weekly Dosing of BOS-580 in Phenotypic NASH Patients

Presentation Number: 2413-C

Session Date, Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8:00 am ET

Presenter: Swapan K. Chowdhury, Boston Pharmaceuticals

For more details about AASLD’s The Liver Meeting, visit: https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting.

About BOS-580

BOS-580 is a once-monthly subcutaneous injectable of a long-acting, highly engineered variant of human fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) that regulates various metabolic pathways to decrease liver fat and ameliorate liver inflammation and damage in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). BOS-580 has the potential to be a best-in-class FGF21 analog.

About Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages an experienced and committed drug development team to advance a portfolio of highly differentiated therapies that may address important unmet medical needs in serious liver diseases, with NASH as the focus of its lead asset. The Company has significant expansion opportunities through its portfolio of promising drug development candidates that were acquired through partnerships with proven, innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Boston Pharmaceuticals applies rigorous decision making to advance programs to deliver differentiated medicines to patients in need of new options, while creating value for all parties involved in the journey.

For more information, please visit www.bostonpharmaceuticals.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About B-Flexion

Boston Pharmaceuticals is a portfolio company of B-Flexion, a private entrepreneurial investment firm that partners with sophisticated capital to deliver exceptional value over the generations, while also contributing positively to society. Chaired by Ernesto Bertarelli and with offices across Europe and the United States, B-Flexion seeds, acquires and builds investment partnerships, principally in the fields of Private Equity, Venture & Growth Capital, Real Assets, Hedge Funds, Credit, and Public Securities. As well as these partnerships, B-Flexion makes principal investments in operating businesses in transformative industries with a focus on Healthcare, Planet, Consumer and Technology.

For more information, please visit www.bflexion.com.

