BMS Initiates First Round of Layoffs in New Jersey

Bristol Myers Squibb has resumed dismissing employees as part of an ongoing workforce reduction of about 10%.

A WARN notice filed in March in New Jersey indicated that 75 people would lose their jobs in Lawrenceville between now and early December. The first wave of cuts was scheduled to take place Monday, and several posters on a Reddit thread suggested that people were in fact let go this week.

Previously announced layoffs of 252 workers also took place Monday at the former Mirati Therapeutics headquarters in San Diego, according to a California WARN notice. BMS completed its $4.8 billion acquisition of Mirati on Jan. 23.

Other posters on the Reddit page said that BMS has laid off workers in other states in the last few days, and at least one former employee in Cambridge, Mass., announced a job loss on LinkedIn last week. A BMS spokesperson did not immediately respond to BioSpace‘s request for comment.

The company said a year ago that its business model was “constantly evolving” and that resources would be shifted as necessary.

Neil Versel is the business editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at neil.versel@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn or X.