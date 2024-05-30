BlueSphere Bio to Present Corporate Update and Participate in a Panel Discussion at the 2024 BIO International Convention

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSphere Bio, a drug development company focused on the discovery of novel T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies with a robust clinical pipeline and powerful, high-throughput TCR identification and screening platform, TCXpress™, today announced that Keir Loiacono, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of BlueSphere Bio, will provide a corporate update and participate in a panel discussion at the 2024 BIO International convention being held from June 3 – 6, 2024 in San Diego, California.

The corporate update will highlight BlueSphere’s progress towards its first clinical program in high-risk leukemia and clinical development efforts of its first-in-human candidate, BSB-1001. BSB-1001 is the first TCR-based clinical candidate identified using TCXpress that targets the minor histocompatibility antigen-1 (HA-1). This first-in-human study will deploy BSB-1001 in combination with standard of care allogeneic stem cell transplant. In addition, BlueSphere will provide updates on additional upcoming clinical programs and discovery efforts utilizing its TCXpress platform.

In the panel discussion, which will be moderated by Angus Liu, Deputy Editor of Fierce Pharma/Fierce Biotech, experts will address the future of T cell-directed cancer therapies. Topics covered will include new applications for treating more patients with this approach, overcoming ongoing biological challenges in solid tumors, high relapse rates, manufacturing, and costs.

Corporate update and panel details can be found below.

Corporate update details:

Track: Cell and Gene Therapy and Genome Editing

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Time: 1:45 – 2:00 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center; Theater 4

Panel details:

Title: What’s Nex-T: Innovator Roundtable on T Cell Therapies in Oncology

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10 a.m. PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center; Room 24BC

Moderator: Angus Liu, Senior Writer at Fierce Pharma and Fierce Biotech

Session details can be found here and to register for the 2024 BIO International convention, visit their website here.

About BlueSphere Bio

BlueSphere Bio is the first translational sciences stand-alone company formed by UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of the Pittsburgh-based health system. BlueSphere Bio was founded upon the proprietary TCR discovery platform – TCXpress™, designed to isolate and functionally characterize TCRs with speed and efficiency. This platform can be used in various clinical settings to discover TCRs for use in either TCR-based cell therapy or in antibody-like molecules, such as bi-specific T cell engagers. While the Company’s initial focus is oncology, the platform could be deployed in other therapeutic areas.

BlueSphere is leveraging the breadth and depth of TCXpress™ to develop a portfolio of TCR-based assets with an initial clinical focus on acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Under its TCX-101 program, BlueSphere anticipates dosing its first patient in early 2025 with its first-in-human candidate, BSB-1001. BSB-1001 is a TCR T cell therapy targeting the minor histocompatibility antigen-1 (HA-1) to be used in conjunction with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. In addition, the TCXpress platform enables the discovery of additional TCRs reactive against other clinically relevant miHAs, which could become part of the TCX-101 program.

