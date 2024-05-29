SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place June 4-6, 2024, in New York, NY.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place June 4-6, 2024, in New York, NY.

Presentation details are as follows:

  • 7:30-7:55am ET on Wednesday, June 5

A live webcast of the event can be accessed by visiting the investors relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat CNS disease. The Company is advancing two clinical-stage programs: BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM, and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS and BRAF alterations in solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts
For Investors:
Mario Corso, Head of Investor Relations, Black Diamond Therapeutics
mcorso@bdtx.com

For Media:
media@bdtx.com


Primary Logo

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac