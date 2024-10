COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A newly released report, The Biosciences in the United States: A Regional Perspective, finds that employment in the biosciences is widely dispersed, with 25 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) each having more than 10,000 total bioscience jobs. The metropolitan area with the most bioscience jobs—more than 110,000—is the New York City MSA, which includes Northern New Jersey and Long Island.