BioSkryb Genomics to Present New Single-Cell Multiomic Data at ASHG 2023

BioSkryb will participate in two CoLab Sessions on single-cell whole genome sequencing and four poster presentations with new pancreatic and breast cancer data

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioSkryb Genomics, a company transforming single-cell analysis by enabling the most complete multiomic view of the cellular ecosystem, from discovery to diagnostics, today announced that it will share a wide range of new research related to its recent single-cell multiomic data, single-cell whole genome sequencing and comprehensive multiomic profiling at the ASHG 2023 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

“Our technology supports scientific discoveries by revealing multiple tiers of dynamic molecular information within ecosystems of individual cells, and we are excited to present our latest groundbreaking advancements in single-cell analysis at ASHG,” said Suresh Pisharody, CEO, BioSkryb. “In this research, our in-house scientists and academic collaborators were able to leverage the power of both ResolveDNA® and ResolveOME™ to better understand tumor evolution in breast cancer, cell states in B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia cancer cells and much more. We look forward to highlighting these recent accomplishments amongst our industry colleagues.”

BioSkryb’s presentation schedule at ASHG 2023 is as follows:

CoLab Sessions Comprehensive multiomic profiling using fluorescence activated cell and nuclei sorting with the Sony SH800 sorter and ResolveOME™ amplification Thursday, November 2, 12:20pm-12:50pm EST, CoLab Theater 2 Presenter: Jon S. Zawistowski, Ph.D., Senior Director of R&D, BioSkryb Genomics Description: Pairing Sony SH800 sorting with ResolveOME ™ multiomic profiling unlocked the ability to discern somatic mosaicism and tumor evolution. Heterogeneous PIK3CA mutations, copy number alterations, and transcriptional cell states were revealed in single breast cancer cells. Single nucleus sorting in primary neurons, murine brain, and cell lines enabled nuclear transcriptional profiling and quantitation of genomic copy number variation. Single-cell whole genome sequencing charts the co-evolution of genotype and phenotype in pediatric B-ALL Friday, November 3, 3:45pm-4:15pm EST, CoLab Theater 1 Presenter: Tamara Prieto, Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine & New York Genome Center Description: Single-cell whole genome sequencing and gene expression analysis with ResolveDNA ® revealed the co-evolution of surface marker expression and the presence of two different maturation cell states in B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL) cancer cells. It also identified a potential genotype-phenotype association between two deletions in chromosome 6 and a more stem-like state.



Poster Presentations Thursday, November 2, 3:00pm-5:00pm EST, Exhibit and Poster Hall, Halls A/B PB3439 | Presenter: Dennis Gong| Multiomic single cell analysis of primary pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma enhanced by fixation PB5185 | Presenter: Tia Tate, Ph.D. | Unveiling Inter- and Intra-Tumor Heterogeneity in Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS) and Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC) through Integration of Unified Single-Cell Whole Genome Copy Number and RNA Expression Data PB2037 | Presenter: Isai Salas-Gonzalaz, Ph.D. | Quantitative characterization of on-target and off-target variation induced by CRISPR+Cas9 systems at the single-cell resolution Friday, November 3, 3:00pm-5:00pm EST, Exhibit and Poster Hall, Halls A/B PB5024 | Presenter: Joseph Dahl, Ph.D. | Elucidation of tumor clonal diversity in an AML drug resistance model using a high throughput single cell genome amplification method



The BioSkryb team will be located at booth #803 at the conference. To schedule a demo or meeting, please visit the BioSkryb website.

