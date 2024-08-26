Biorem Reports Second Quarter Results with 77% Increase in Year over Year Revenue and Record Order Backlog

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) (“Biorem” or “the Company”) today announced its results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Biorem’s complete second quarter financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

in Canadian dollars, ‘000’s except earnings per share Three-months ended Six -months ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 7,300 4,280 13,218 7,449 Gross profit 1,657 954 3,437 1,070 Operating expenses 1,145 1,018 2,409 1,824 Ebitda* 555 - 1,177 (161) Net earnings (loss) 340 (96) 681 (650) EPS - basic 0.021 (0.006) 0.043 (0.042) EPS - fully diluted 0.018 (0.006) 0.037 (0.042) * Earnings before interest, taxes and amortizaton, a non IFRS financial measure

Biorem’s revenues for the second quarter were $7.3 million, a 23% increase over the previous quarter and 70% increase over the $4.3 million of revenues reported in the same quarter in 2023. Year to date revenues totalled $13.2 million, a 77% increase over the $7.4 million reported for the first six months of 2023. The increase in revenues for the first six months of 2024 compared to the prior year is entirely due to the Company’s increase in orders received and resulting order backlog.

During the quarter the Company booked $13 million in new orders resulting in a record order backlog of $57 million on June 30, 2024 compared to an order backlog of $51.5 million on June 30, 2023.

The Company expects this record backlog to support strong revenues and earnings in the second half of the year.

“Our strategic initiatives gathered momentum in 2024" said Derek S. Webb, President and CEO. “This is reflected in the product mix purchased by our clients as well as new orders that have driven our order backlog to a record $57 million.”

“There continues to be strong underlying demand for our full range of products and services, continued Mr. Webb. “Physical and chemical technologies are supplementing the core advanced biological solutions that customers have come to trust and rely upon. A large multi-stage project we recently confirmed in the Middle East offers a good example of this. The project will involve a combination of chemical and biological technologies to deal with emissions from a biosolids drying operation. Management is excited at working together with a repeat customer to deliver another successful project.”

Gross profit for the quarter was $1.7 million or 22.7% of revenue compared to $954,000 of gross profit representing 22.2 % of revenue recorded during the second quarter of 2023. Total operating expenses (net of other income) for the quarter were $1,145,000 against $1,018,000 in the same period the prior year. The increase in operating expenses in 2024 was primarily due to higher commission expenses on the higher revenues reported. Ebitda for the quarter was $555,000 compared to $0 ebitda in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company had net earnings for the quarter of $340,000, with year to date earnings of $681,000 compared to a net loss of $650,000 for the first half of 2023.

Cash on hand at June 30, 2024 decreased to $3.9 million. Earnings from operating activities during the quarter generated $629,000 of cash and net increases in non-cash working capital items used $2.5 million of cash reserves. Working capital at June 30, 2024 stood at $7.6 million.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1,600 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on Biorem is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

