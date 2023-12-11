BioNTX Announces 10th Annual iC³ Summit and Support of International Pharma Logistics Masterclass

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNTX, a leading organization in the bioscience industry, is thrilled to support DFW Airport’s announcement of the upcoming 2024 edition of the Pharma Logistics Masterclass at Pegasus Park. The 2024 Pharma Logistics Masterclass is the first-ever session held in North America, and will take place in Dallas, Texas. It will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and professionals from around the globe to explore the latest innovations and strategies in pharmaceutical logistics. This event is a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, showcasing the forward-thinking initiatives that drive the bioscience industry. The Pharma Logistics Masterclass will be held at Pegasus Park, a 26-acre life science innovation, business, and social impact-focused campus in Dallas. Pegasus Park is home to a unique ecosystem of biotech and life sciences companies, accelerators, investors, universities, and talent. Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX, conveyed excitement about the upcoming event, expressing, “Texas has proven to be a magnet for large international corporate headquarters and the State is now directing its focus towards the global bioscience industry. This Pharma Logistics masterclass represents a continuation of our longstanding tradition, particularly in the North Texas region, of fostering collaboration and innovation. By seamlessly integrating the forward-thinking approach of the DFW Airport with the vibrancy of the local bioscience industry, we aim to showcase this synergy to the world.” In addition, the 10th Annual BioNTX iC³ Summit from October 3, 2024, to October 4, 2024, will be held in tandem with the Masterclass. The Summit will dive into the global landscape of bioscience, with a particular emphasis on fostering international connections and exploring the latest developments in cell & gene therapy. With engaging keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions, and a diverse array of sessions, the 10th Annual BioNTX iC³ Summit aims to empower attendees with valuable insights and strategies that will shape the future of the bioscience industry around the globe and in Texas. As BioNTX continues to champion innovation and collaboration within the bioscience community, the 2024 Pharma Logistics Masterclass and 10th Annual BioNTX iC³ Summit stand as testament to the organization’s commitment to advancing the industry on a global scale. About BioNTX

BioNTX works to build a strong life science community through collaborative peer to peer networking events, high-level educational programming, supporting companies with a purchasing consortium and by being the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community. Media Contact: Kathleen M. Otto – Kotto@BioNTX.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biontx-announces-10th-annual-ic-summit-and-support-of-international-pharma-logistics-masterclass-302011477.html SOURCE BioNTX