BioMark Diagnostics Announces Presentation of Promising Glioblastoma Research at 2024 GPEN Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) (“BioMark” or the “Company”), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early detection of hard-to-detect and treat cancers, is pleased to announce today that long time collaborators at the University of Manitoba Therapeutics will be presenting this week compelling new research findings on glioblastoma at the 2024 Globalization of Pharmaceutics Education Network (GPEN) Conference in Copenhagen from July 14-17, 2024.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common type of primary brain tumor in adults and remains a devastating disease with limited treatment options. Hence there is a great need to investigate novel strategies to treat GBM and effectively monitor response to treatment. The presentations from Drs. Donald W. Miller, Ted Lakowski and their students from the University of Manitoba’s Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics are titled:

Evaluation of Hydrogel Formulations for Local, Sustained Delivery of Spermidine/Spermine N1-acetyltransferase Small Interfering RNA Loaded Lipid Nanoparticles to Glioblastoma Tumor Cells

Examination and Identification of Potential Drug Biomarker Candidates for Glioblastoma

The later abstract will also be the subject of an oral presentation to be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 10:15 am in Copenhagen and will highlight the potential of BioMark’s innovative liquid biopsy technology to evaluate minimal residual disease (MRD) and treatment outcomes in glioblastoma.

“We are excited to share Dr. Miller’s research at the GPEN Conference,” said Rashid Ahmed Bux, President and CEO at BioMark Diagnostics. “We continue to push the boundaries in our research with a comprehensive approach. Our efforts include discovering potential biomarkers for assessing GBM treatment response, designing novel drug delivery mechanisms for targeted therapeutic payloads, and exploring potential gene knockdown treatments. This forum allows us to connect with leading experts in early cancer detection and explore the potential of our technology to make a significant impact in the fight against glioblastoma.”

About the GPEN Conference

The Globalization of Pharmaceutics Education Network (GPEN) Conference is a leading international forum for researchers, students, clinicians, and industry leaders working in the field of pharmaceutical sciences. The conference provides a platform for sharing the latest scientific advancements, promoting collaboration, and accelerating development in the areas of new drug delivery, cellular and molecular biopharmaceutics, drug targeting, pharmaceutical biotechnology, and pharmaceutical engineering.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostic technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the presymptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plans to expand into other hard-to-detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian, and pancreatic.

