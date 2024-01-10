BioCT Welcomes Accomplished Life Science Executives to Board of Directors

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioCT, the trade organization for the life sciences industry for the State of Connecticut, today announced the addition of four distinguished executives to its Board of Directors. The organization has elected Jean-Michel Boers, US Country Managing Director, President and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim USA; Kat Kayser-Bricker, Chief Scientific Officer, Halda Therapeutics; Paul Fonteyne, Executive in Residence, Canaan; and Seng H. Cheng, Senior Vice President, Research and Product Development, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease.

“Jean-Michel, Kat, Paul and Seng are deeply committed to partnering with BioCT to grow and strengthen the organization, and the Connecticut life sciences ecosystem,” said Jodie Gillon, President and CEO of BioCT. “Their experience and diverse backgrounds will strengthen the impact of BioCT. I’m thrilled to welcome them to our Board.”

BioCT Board co-chairs David Scheer, President of Scheer and Company, and Stan Choy, bioscience entrepreneur, also welcomed the new members. “The addition of Jean-Michel, Kat, Paul, and Seng reinforces our commitment to assembling a dynamic and experienced Board. We look forward to their valuable contributions as BioCT continues to propel Connecticut’s life science sector forward.”

About BioCT’s Newest Board Members:

Jean-Michel Boers, MBA: Appointed US Country Managing Director, President, and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA in 2020, Mr. Boers brings an extensive background in international leadership roles. His success in steering the growth and development of the US Human Pharmaceutical business showcases his strategic acumen. Mr. Boers has an impressive track record of driving innovation, achieving business milestones, and building and leading highly successful teams. Mr. Boers’ diverse experience, including roles in Europe and the US, adds a global perspective to the board.

Kat Kayser-Bricker, PhD.: Dr. Kayser-Bricker, Chief Scientific Officer, Halda Therapeutics and director at Modifi Bio, brings leadership in drug discovery and operational roles within life sciences. Leading Halda since 2019, she pioneered the development of RIPTAC™ Therapeutics, securing significant Series B financing. With a successful track record at FORMA Therapeutics, where she played a key role in several partnerships and products, Dr. Kayser-Bricker is recognized for building and leading teams through innovative small molecule drug discovery in oncology. Her strategic vision and expertise in securing financing will greatly contribute to the board.

Paul Fonteyne, MBA: Mr. Fonteyne, retired US Chairman and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA, and now Executive in Residence at Canaan, brings over 30 years of pharmaceutical industry expertise. With a proven track record of leadership, Mr. Fonteyne played a pivotal role in the growth of Boehringer Ingelheim USA, focusing on Animal Health and Human Pharmaceuticals. He is committed to company creation in CT, and is personally involved in two Yale spinouts. His extensive board service and executive roles at companies like Merck, Abbott Laboratories, and current board positions at Amylyx, Apellis, Apnimed, and Ypsomed AG underscores his commitment to advancing the healthcare and technology sectors, making him a valuable contributor to BioCT’s board.

Seng H. Cheng, PhD: As the Senior Vice President of Research and Product Development at Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Dr. Cheng has a distinguished career contributing to the development of medicines for rare diseases. With a strong background in biochemistry, Dr. Cheng has held key leadership roles at Pfizer, Sanofi, Genzyme, and now Alexion. Dr. Cheng’s innovative approaches have significantly impacted the industry, resulting in numerous research articles, reviews, and 64 issued US patents in biotechnology, showcasing his remarkable contributions to the field. His expertise in drug discovery, process development, and clinical supply aligns seamlessly with BioCT’s mission to holistically advance the life sciences field.

Under the leadership of its expanded Board of Directors, BioCT is even better positioned to catalyze the life sciences industry across the State.

About BioCT

BioCT’s mission is to catalyze and market the growth of Connecticut’s life sciences industry; fostering and promoting the state as nationally recognized for innovation and improving patient lives.

