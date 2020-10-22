SUBSCRIBE
bioAffinity Technologies to Present Poster at World Conference on Lung Cancer 2020

October 22, 2020 | 
2 min read

bioAffinity Technologies, a privately held biotech company, announced its poster “Automated Flow Cytometry Test Distinguishes Cancer from Non-Cancer in Sputum with High Sensitivity and Specificity” has been accepted for presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, a privately held biotech company, announced its poster “Automated Flow Cytometry Test Distinguishes Cancer from Non-Cancer in Sputum with High Sensitivity and Specificity” has been accepted for presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, Singapore, Worldwide Virtual Event (WCLC 2020) from Jan. 28 to 31, 2021.

bioAffinity Technologies will present results of its test validation trial for CyPath® Lung, a non-invasive test for the early detection of lung cancer, that evaluated the test’s ability to distinguish people at high risk for lung cancer from high-risk patients with the disease. The test validation trial resulted in CyPath® Lung specificity of 88% and sensitivity of 82%, similar to far more invasive procedures currently used to diagnose lung cancer. CyPath® Lung performed even better, with 92% sensitivity and 87% specificity, in the group of cancer and cancer-free high-risk participants who had no nodules or small nodules less than 2 cm in diameter.

The WCLC is the world’s largest international gathering of clinicians, researchers and scientists in the field of lung cancer and thoracic oncology, according to the conference website. The poster, #3394, will be available to participants of the WCLC 2020 on the Virtual Event Forum beginning Jan. 28 as part of Session P07 – Early Stage/Localized Disease.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Company develops proprietary in-vitro diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics using breakthrough technology that preferentially targets cancer cells. Research and optimization of its platform technology are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio. The Company’s platform technology is being developed to diagnose, monitor and treat many cancers.

