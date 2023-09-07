bioAffinity Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company addressing the need for noninvasive detection of early-stage lung cancer, today announced that Maria Zannes, President and CEO, will present a corporate update and hold meetings with institutional investors during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.

Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with bioAffinity Technologies management can register to attend the conference virtually or in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel or contact Tirth Patel at LHA at tpatel@lhai.com.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung, and targeted cancer treatment. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity and specificity for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. OncoSelect® Therapeutics, LLC, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies, is advancing its discoveries shown in vitro to kill cancer cells without harm to normal cells. Research and optimization of the Company’s platform technologies are conducted in its laboratories at The University of Texas at San Antonio. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907441683/en/