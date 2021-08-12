bioAffinity Technologies Publishes Sputum Processing and Innovative High-Throughput Analysis Methods

“Sputum provides a superior sample in which to analyze cellular content and other microenvironmental features. Analysis of sputum by the method we describe opens a new and exciting window of opportunity for determining the health of an individual’s lungs,” bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes said. “The processing method provided in JoVE describes an innovative and highly efficient method to process sputum for use with flow cytometry, an approach that can rapidly analyze a sample for the presence of diseases such as COPD, asthma and lung cancer.”

bioAffinity Technologies has developed CyPath®, a platform technology to diagnose cancer. The Company’s first product is CyPath® Lung, a non-invasive and cost-effective test for the early detection of lung cancer that allows patients to collect their sputum sample at home.

bioAffinity Technologies recently completed a test validation trial of CyPath® Lung evaluating sputum from people at high risk for lung cancer, including patients with the disease and others who were cancer-free. The trial resulted in 92% sensitivity and 87% specificity in the group of patients who had no or smaller than 2 cm nodules in the lung.

CyPath® Lung uses flow cytometry, a method able to interrogate an individual cell in a fraction of seconds, and automated analysis to identify parameters indicative of cancer. Unlike genomic or other molecular markers used in many liquid biopsies, bioAffinity’s CyPath® technology does not collect genetic material for evaluation. CyPath® uses flow cytometry to investigate the lung micro-environment by identifying cell populations including those preferentially labeled by the porphyrin TCPP that are indices of cancer.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Company develops proprietary in-vitro diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics using breakthrough technology that preferentially targets cancer cells. Research and optimization of its platform technology are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio. The Company’s platform technology is being developed to diagnose, monitor and treat many cancers.

