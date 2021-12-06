SUBSCRIBE
bioAffinity Technologies Presents its Cancer Therapeutic Research at Joint ASCB-EMBO Meeting

December 6, 2021 | 
2 min read

bioAffinity Vice President of Research David Elzi, Ph.D., will discuss how bioAffinity successfully uses RNA interference to knock down expression of two genes that results in killing cancer cells with little or no effect on normal cells at Cell Bio.

Dec. 6, 2021 16:00 UTC

bioAffinity discoveries lead to novel approach that kills cancer cells without harm to normal cells by using siRNAs to selectively target multiple cancers

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. Vice President of Research David Elzi, Ph.D., will discuss how bioAffinity successfully uses RNA interference to knock down expression of two genes that results in killing cancer cells with little or no effect on normal cells at Cell Bio, a joint meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), held virtually Dec. 6-11, 2021.

Dr. Elzi will present a poster titled “Silencing of two LDL-family receptors, CD320 and LRP2, results in cancer cell toxicity, while normal cells seem unaffected” and will be available for questions from meeting participants on Monday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. CST. A video presentation by Dr. Elzi will be available for viewing throughout the conference.

“bioAffinity’s discovery of a fundamental vulnerability of cancer opens the way to new therapies that kill cancer without harm to normal tissue,” Dr. Elzi said. “In particular, bioAffinity’s research shows how the Company has designed and used siRNAs to kill multiple cancers at the cellular level, including prostate, lung, breast, brain and skin cancers, without harm to normal cells.”

“Recent scientific discoveries related to RNAs and their application in medicine have been astonishing, leading to life-saving therapies including the use of mRNA vaccines to eradicate the SARS-Cov-2 virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes. “bioAffinity’s research expands the use of RNAs in the fight against cancer.”

Cell Bio, the joint meeting of ASCB and EMBO, showcases the diverse global community engaged in cell biology by focusing on scientific discovery, research, education, professional development, and diversity and inclusion.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Company develops proprietary in-vitro diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics using breakthrough technology that preferentially targets cancer cells. Research and optimization of its platform technology are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio. The Company’s platform technology is being developed to diagnose, monitor and treat many cancers.

