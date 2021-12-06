bioAffinity Technologies Presents its Cancer Therapeutic Research at Joint ASCB-EMBO Meeting

bioAffinity discoveries lead to novel approach that kills cancer cells without harm to normal cells by using siRNAs to selectively target multiple cancers

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. Vice President of Research David Elzi, Ph.D., will discuss how bioAffinity successfully uses RNA interference to knock down expression of two genes that results in killing cancer cells with little or no effect on normal cells at Cell Bio, a joint meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), held virtually Dec. 6-11, 2021.

Dr. Elzi will present a poster titled “Silencing of two LDL-family receptors, CD320 and LRP2, results in cancer cell toxicity, while normal cells seem unaffected” and will be available for questions from meeting participants on Monday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. CST. A video presentation by Dr. Elzi will be available for viewing throughout the conference.

“bioAffinity’s discovery of a fundamental vulnerability of cancer opens the way to new therapies that kill cancer without harm to normal tissue,” Dr. Elzi said. “In particular, bioAffinity’s research shows how the Company has designed and used siRNAs to kill multiple cancers at the cellular level, including prostate, lung, breast, brain and skin cancers, without harm to normal cells.”

“Recent scientific discoveries related to RNAs and their application in medicine have been astonishing, leading to life-saving therapies including the use of mRNA vaccines to eradicate the SARS-Cov-2 virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes. “bioAffinity’s research expands the use of RNAs in the fight against cancer.”

Cell Bio, the joint meeting of ASCB and EMBO, showcases the diverse global community engaged in cell biology by focusing on scientific discovery, research, education, professional development, and diversity and inclusion.

