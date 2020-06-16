bioAffinity Cancer Research Laboratories Named for Philanthropist Harvey Sandler

Philanthropist was Devoted to Bringing Life-Saving Tests and Treatments to Those In Need

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. a privately held biomedical company, today named its research laboratories in memoriam of Harvey Sandler, a businessman who used his considerable success to support research that advances diagnostic tests and targeted treatments for cancer.

“It was due to Harvey’s initial investment that bioAffinity Technologies was established, and his continued support of our work made possible the significant advancements we have achieved over the past six years,” said bioAffinity Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Zannes. “Harvey made the world a better place.”

Mr. Sandler was an avid supporter of causes to improve healthcare for those fighting cancer, including generous contributions to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital which features the Harvey & Phyllis Sandler Pavilion at the Lynn Cancer Institute and the hospital’s Sandler Medical Plaza.

Mr. Sandler’s philanthropic initiatives included major grants to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, where the adult activities complex at the Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton bears the name “The Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center,” and to his synagogue, Congregation B’nai Israel in Boca Raton, where he helped to build an education center, and to Florida Atlantic University, where the school of social work bears the name “The Phyllis and Harvey Sandler School of Social Work.”

“Harvey was a caring and gracious man who had a quick wit and kept ready beautiful pictures of his 17 grandchildren,” said Ms. Zannes. “Harvey understood how research translates to new tests and treatments that make a person’s life better. bioAffinity’s advancements in cancer research and our commercialization of CyPath® Lung, a non-invasive, accurate and reasonably priced test for lung cancer, are due in large part to Harvey’s devotion to bring life-saving tests and treatments to people who are in need.”

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and life-saving cancer treatment. The Company develops proprietary in-vitro diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics using breakthrough technology that preferentially targets cancer cells. Research and optimization of its platform technology are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA). The Company’s platform technology is being developed to diagnose, monitor and treat many cancers.

