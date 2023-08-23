BioAesthetics Welcomes Joseph Nixon to its Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioAesthetics Corporation announced today the appointment of Mr. Joseph Nixon to its Board of Directors. Mr. Nixon brings over 25 years of life sciences investing and operating experience to BioAesthetics. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer for Locus Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company that is developing innovative antibacterial products, where he led financing and partnering transactions with total potential value at signing of nearly $1 billion.

Before joining Locus in 2017, Mr. Nixon led the investment team at the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, where he led or supervised investments in more than 60 early-stage life science companies. He previously held business development and licensing positions with Novartis and Alkermes, was Product Manager for a venture-backed bioinformatics start-up company, and helped launch start-up companies at the Cleveland Clinic. Mr. Nixon earned a B.S. in Biology from Case Western Reserve University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

“Mr. Nixon brings decades of experiences to BioAesthetics’ Board. We are in a crucial phase as we continue our clinical studies for the NACgraft and prepare for commercialization; and Mr. Nixon’s background is well suited to support us as we continue to grow,” said Dr. Nicholas Pashos, BioAesthetics’ Founder, CEO and Director.

BioAesthetics’ mission is to transform lives through advancements in biomaterials. Its NACgraft™ product – an acellular biologic graft for regenerating the nipple-areolar complex for breast cancer patients who have undergone mastectomy – currently in two clinical studies (clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05484934 and clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04534010). In addition, it is developing next generation grafts for treatment of POP, burns, and pressure ulcers to improve outcomes and patient quality of life.

“I am excited and honored to join BioAesthetics as a Director,” said Mr. Nixon. “The team has done a wonderful job bringing the NACgraft from ideation to clinic, as well as creating a pipeline of future products for indications with significant unmet medical need. I look forward to helping to guide the company in its next stage of growth.”

About BioAesthetics:

BioAesthetics Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on transforming lives through advancements in biomaterials. Its inaugural product is a tissue-engineered nipple-areolar complex graft (NACgraft™ biologic matrix) for patients who are undergoing breast reconstruction generally following breast cancer and mastectomy. NACgraft is Registered with FDA as an HCT/P. In addition, it has a product pipeline focused on acellular regenerative grafts for advanced wound and reconstructive care. BioAesthetics was founded as a spin-out of Tulane University in New Orleans, LA and is now located in Durham, NC.

For more information on BioAesthetics, visit https://bio-aesthetics.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823480099/en/