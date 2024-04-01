Bayer Appoints Sue Ann Pentecost as Vice President, Head of U.S. Pharmaceutical Communications

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bayer today announced Sue Ann Pentecost as the new Vice President, Head of Pharmaceuticals Communications in the United States. She will report directly to Beth Roden, Senior Vice President, Head of Communications for Bayer U.S., and Head of Communications Bayer Consumer Health NA. Pentecost succeeds Lori Moore, who is retiring at the end of May.

Pentecost joined Bayer in 2022 as Head, External Communications for U.S. Pharmaceuticals responsible for above brand efforts to support business priorities. Her role expanded to include U.S. Oncology communications, where she drove creative campaigns in the prostate cancer space. More recently, Pentecost has played an integral role on key corporate media relations initiatives to continue building Bayer’s reputation in the U.S. market. In her new role, Pentecost will be responsible for developing and executing fully integrated programs to advance the reputation of Bayer overall with an emphasis on the U.S. Pharmaceuticals business and brands.

“I am delighted to have Sue Ann step into this role. She has a breadth of experience across all facets of Communications, is a valued leader and colleague, and brings innovative thinking that will be key as we help position Bayer for long-term success,” said Beth Roden, Senior Vice President, Head of Communications for Bayer U.S. “I also want to sincerely thank Lori Moore for her dedicated service to the company and for her strong leadership during her time at Bayer. She has been instrumental in elevating our U.S. Pharma Communications function to support the business during a time of significant transformation.”

Pentecost has more than 25 years’ experience in executive, external and internal communications with a focus in health care. Prior to joining Bayer, she spent 14 years at PPD, Inc., now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she held a variety of leadership roles across communications and marketing.

“Communication is a critical function, and I’m honored to take on this leadership role during such a pivotal time of growth for Bayer’s U.S. Pharmaceuticals business,” Pentecost said. “Bringing innovative medicines to market is at the heart of what we do. I look forward to communicating our important story to patients, physicians and providers, as well as colleagues throughout the United States.”

Pentecost has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in communication from North Carolina State University. She and her family will re-locate to the New Jersey area in the coming months.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

