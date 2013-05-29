Bavarian Nordic’s CV-301 Cancer Immunotherapy Candidate Shows Promise in Colorectal Cancer

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, May 29, 2013 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that promising data from a Phase 2 trial of its CV-301 cancer immunotherapy candidate in patients with resected metastatic colorectal cancer were recently published in the Annals of Surgery. In a study conducted at Duke University, 74 patients who were disease free after surgical resection of metastatic colon cancer received chemotherapy followed by immunotherapy with CV-301 (formerly designated as PANVAC-VF) either as CV-301 modified dendritic cells or in combination with GM-CSF. Compared to a group of contemporary control patients who were matched for key clinical features and had similar surgery and chemotherapy, the overall survival of the CV-301 treated patients was significantly longer (p < 0.0001). Treatment with CV-301 was well tolerated, with injection site reactions, fever, fatigue and muscle soreness as the most common side effects.

