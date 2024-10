BN ImmunoTherapeutics, Bavarian Nordic’s California-based subsidiary developing vaccines against cancer, recently presented preclinical study data with the MVA-BN®-HER2 vaccine showing exceptional and significant efficacy, both in terms of inducing broad immunity as well as anti-tumor activity. In addition, immunization with MVA-BN®-HER2 showed to induce an antigen-specific Th 1-type CD4 T-cell response, Her-2 specific CD8 cytotoxic T-lymphocyte response, and anti-Her-2 antibodies.