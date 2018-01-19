Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Clinical Trial With Novel Cancer Immunotherapy Targeting Brachyury in Cancer Metastasis

Brachyury plays a key role in metastasis and progression of tumors and is overexpressed in several major, as well as orphan cancers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 19, 2018 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today the initiation of a clinical trial of BN-Brachyury, a novel cancer immunotherapy candidate designed to target brachyury, a key driver of cancer metastasis in several tumor types. The open-label Phase 1 trial will evaluate the safety and tolerability of the MVA-BN® Brachyury vaccine, followed by a Brachyury encoded fowlpox (FPV) booster in patients.

The trial will enroll up to 10 patients with metastatic or unresectable, locally advanced malignant solid tumors. Patients will receive two prime doses of MVA-BN Brachyury, followed by multiple booster doses with FPV-Brachyury. The primary endpoint of the study is safety and tolerability, and secondary endpoints include immunologic responses as measured by an increase in brachyury-specific T-cells and other tumor-associated antigens, as well as evidence of clinical benefit such as progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response (OR). The priming vaccine alone, MVA-BN Brachyury, was previously investigated in a Phase 1 study in 38 patients with chordoma or metastatic solid cancers, and was shown to be well-tolerated and to induce brachyury-specific T-cell immune responses in the vast majority of patients.

“The brachyury target represents an exciting new approach to attacking multiple cancers and deadly metastasis,” commented Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic. “Based on clinical results to date, we believe that BN-Brachyury may be a viable treatment option for patients with various forms of cancer. We look forward to further expanding the program with a Phase 2 study later this year in patients with chordoma - a rare tumor of the spine known to overexpress brachyury, for which there are currently no systemic treatments of proven efficacy available.”

About BN-Brachyury

BN-Brachyury is a novel prime-boost cancer immunotherapy candidate, developed in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The product candidate consists of a prime (MVA-BN) and a booster dose (fowlpox or FPV), which have been modified to express brachyury and to encode three costimulatory molecules, known as TRICOM. Brachyury is a tumor-associated antigen that is overexpressed in major solid tumor indications, as well as several rare, ultra-orphan cancer indications, and is reported to play a key role in the metastasis and progression of tumors. Tumors that overexpress brachyury are believed to be highly resistant to standard therapies, including radiation and chemotherapy, and are associated with decreased survival rates.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative and safe therapies against cancer and infectious diseases. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates intended to improve the health and quality of life for children and adults. We supply our IMVAMUNE® non-replicating smallpox vaccine to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile and other government stockpiles. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Registration studies are currently underway in the U.S. In addition to our long-standing collaboration with the U.S. government on the development of IMVAMUNE® and other medical countermeasures, our infectious disease pipeline comprises a proprietary RSV program as well as vaccine candidates for Ebola, HPV, HBV and HIV, which are developed through a strategic partnership with Janssen. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, we have developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, designed to alter the disease course by eliciting a robust and broad anti-cancer immune response while maintaining a favorable risk-benefit profile. Through multiple industry collaborations, we seek to explore the potential synergies of combining our immunotherapies with other immune-modulating agents, e.g. checkpoint inhibitors. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271

Company Announcement no. 01 / 2018