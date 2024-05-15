Bausch Health Announces 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the results of its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

Annual Meeting Results

The 10 directors nominated at the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2024, were elected by a vote of the shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Thomas J. Appio 181,373,219 10,918,741 70,931,303 Christian A. Garcia 181,143,285 11,148,675 70,931,303 Brett M. Icahn 170,144,670 22,147,290 70,931,303 Sarah B. Kavanagh 180,316,464 11,975,496 70,931,303 Frank D. Lee 173,147,642 19,144,318 70,931,303 Steven D. Miller 177,700,669 14,591,291 70,931,303 Richard C. Mulligan, Ph.D. 175,256,854 17,035,106 70,931,303 John A. Paulson 179,422,691 12,869,269 70,931,303 Robert N. Power 173,228,670 19,063,290 70,931,303 Amy B. Wechsler, M.D. 181,626,477 10,665,483 70,931,303

At the annual meeting of shareholders, shareholders also approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, an amendment to the Company’s 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan to increase the number of common shares authorized for issuance thereunder, and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of shareholders.

For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) approval with respect to the Plan, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company’s SEDAR profile and on the Company’s website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

