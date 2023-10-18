Baudax Bio Announces Corporate Update

Company Poised to Initiate TI-168 Clinical Development Following Recent Shareholder Approval of Corporate Actions Related to TeraImmune Acquisition

Phase 1/2a Clinical Study of TI-168 In Hemophilia A with FVIII Inhibitors Projected to Begin Q1 2024

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “Baudax Bio”) (NASDAQ: BXRX), a biotechnology company focused on developing T cell receptor (“TCR”) therapies utilizing human regulatory T cells (“Tregs”), as well as a portfolio of clinical stage Neuromuscular Blocking Agents (“NMBs”) and an associated reversal agent, today announced that following recent shareholder approval of corporate actions related to its June 29 2023 acquisition of TeraImmune, the Company is now poised to initiate clinical development of TI-168, the Company’s next-generation, FVIII specific Treg therapy designed to reliably and effectively address Hemophilia A patients with FVIII inhibitors. The Company anticipates initiating its Phase 1/2a clinical study of TI-168 in Hemophilia A patients with FVIII inhibitors with a modest initial budget in Q1 of 2024.

“We are very pleased with the broad support received in last week’s special shareholder meeting, during which shareholders approved all remaining issues related to our acquisition of TeraImmune,” said Gerri Henwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baudax Bio. “We believe this combination, which brings together TeraImmune’s research expertise with Baudax’s drug development experience for the initiation of clinical development of TI-168, represents the best path forward to create shareholder value. With shareholder support now secured, we can finalize our preparations for initiating a Phase 1/2a clinical study of TI-168 in Hemophilia A patients in Q1 of 2024.”

Stewart Mc Callum, MD, Consulting Chief Medical Officer for Baudax, added, “TI-168 is a TCR Treg designed to eliminate autoantibodies to Factor VIII in Hemophilia A patients, which significantly complicates the management of Hemophilia A. This product candidate previously had an IND filed seeking to treat human subjects that received regulatory clearance, and has also recently been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Since our trial has an open label design, we anticipate early visibility on tolerability and initial efficacy data.”

“This trial represents the first time that TCR Tregs will be in a human clinical trial, and will seek to establish a dose where TI-168 eliminates T-cell and B cell mediated production of autoantibodies, demonstrating the potential of TI-168 to make Hemophilia A much less complicated for patients with inhibitors to manage. We are very excited for the opportunity to work toward this potential improvement to patient quality of life, and to deliver enhanced value for our shareholders and other stakeholders,” concluded Ms. Henwood.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a biotech company focused on innovative products for certain auto-immune conditions, of which many but not all, are orphan drug conditions as well as acute care and related settings. The combined company will further the development of Treg therapy specific to HA (pipeline candidate TI-168). TI-168 is a next-generation, FVIII specific Treg therapy designed to reliably and effectively address Hemophilia A patients with FVIII inhibitor. By combining the patented Treg culture method and TeraImmune designed FVIII-specific TCR, the Company has successfully demonstrated the therapeutic concept of FVIII TCR-Treg therapy in controlling of FVIII ADA in a hemophilic animal model. The lead program TI-168 has shown encouraging pre-clinical data and the FDA has cleared an IND to commence a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of Hemophilia A with inhibitors.

In addition, over time, the combined company will advance the development of TeraImmune’s innovative immune-cell therapies, leveraging a dual Treg manufacturing platform consisting of both natural regulatory Tregs isolated from patients and induced Tregs converted from a patient’s T-effector (“Teff”) cells. This Treg platform technology is designed for conditions that suppress unwanted immune reactions and includes the allogenic, or off-the-shelf, Tregs obtained from Umbilical Cord Blood for the treatment of skin diseases such as Atopic Dermatitis. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio’s expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “intend,” and “expect,” and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Baudax Bio’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Baudax Bio’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither Baudax Bio, nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Baudax Bio’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com



