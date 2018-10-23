Battelle to Help in Fight Against Lead Poisoning

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle recently won a one-year award for nearly $1 million to support the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Lead Poisoning Surveillance program, with the potential for three option years totaling $4 million during the life of the contract.

It’s a return to familiar terrain for Battelle: It supported the CDC Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program from 2003-2013. Battelle will apply its deep expertise in public health data management and software development to two main programs.

The first is the Healthy Housing Lead Poisoning Surveillance System, a web-based system developed by CDC and used by state and local Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Programs for blood lead surveillance, individual follow-up for case management, and environmental investigations.

The second is the Childhood Blood Lead Surveillance system which accepts and generates reports on the data from the Healthy Housing Lead Poisoning Surveillance System and other surveillance systems used by the state and local health departments. Currently, CDC funds 42 states and more than 10 counties and cities.

“We’re thrilled to be working again with the CDC on these important public health programs that contribute to lower incidences of lead poisoning,” said Darlene Wells, a Research Leader in Battelle’s Health Analytics business. “This week is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week with the theme Lead Free Kids for a Healthy Future. We are proud to be part of a team working on this issue year-round with a focus this week on awareness.”

