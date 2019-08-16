Battelle Helps Columbus Community With Donated Technology

The donation was made possible through the Sage GoodTogether® program, which facilitates the donation of corporate devices to nonprofits and charities nationwide. According to Sage President Jill Vaské, in addition to the community benefit, the program also has a significant environmental benefit through reusing technology.

Twenty desktops, 20 monitors and 20 laptops were delivered to Catholic Social Services in downtown Columbus, where they will help establish a new Electronic Healthcare Record system allowing community-based social workers and counselors to document case management services. They will also support the “Stay the Course®” program that helps low income students at Columbus State Community College address non-academic barriers to help them stay in school.

Some devices will also be used to build a computer lab at the St. Francis Catholic Outreach Center in Portsmouth, serving local residents. Additionally, some devices will go to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Center on the west side of Columbus, upgrading its current computer lab, used for community-based training such as ESL classes, basic computer trainings and children’s educational needs.

“Battelle has a long history of supporting the communities where we live and operate,” said Battelle CIO David White. “We recently underwent an enterprise technology refresh and that allowed us to provide computers that still have some useful life to those who can really use them most.”

Sage Sustainable Electronics supported the donation by providing data security, refurbishing, and distribution services, as well as software support.

“We are grateful to David White, Chief Information Officer for Battelle, and to Sage GoodTogether program for this generous donation. For our clients, having access to reliable technology can be life-changing when it comes to finding a job, learning a language, or accessing resources,” said Rachel Lustig, President and CEO of Catholic Social Services. “Battelle and Sage are truly community partners and know that working together enriches the lives of all.”

