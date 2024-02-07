Balancing act: Patient access and innovation

This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss ⁠drug pricing reforms⁠. CMS sent offers to manufacturers of the 10 drugs that have been selected for Medicare price negotiations. What’s the best way forward that benefits patients while still supporting the innovation that makes these drugs possible? How will the election impact negotiations?

Also discussed earnings including ⁠Novo Nordisk⁠, who beat analyst expectations largely due to sales of Ozempic and Wegovy, ⁠AbbVie⁠, ⁠Merck⁠, and ⁠GSK⁠.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

