SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Balancing act: Patient access and innovation

February 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss ⁠drug pricing reforms⁠. CMS sent offers to manufacturers of the 10 drugs that have been selected for Medicare price negotiations. What’s the best way forward that benefits patients while still supporting the innovation that makes these drugs possible? How will the election impact negotia

This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss ⁠drug pricing reforms⁠. CMS sent offers to manufacturers of the 10 drugs that have been selected for Medicare price negotiations. What’s the best way forward that benefits patients while still supporting the innovation that makes these drugs possible? How will the election impact negotiations?

Also discussed earnings including ⁠Novo Nordisk⁠, who beat analyst expectations largely due to sales of Ozempic and Wegovy, ⁠AbbVie⁠, ⁠Merck⁠, and ⁠GSK⁠.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Earnings Podcasts Drug pricing Policy Denatured
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Concept art showing a money icon and human hands
Funding
Bain Raises $3B for Fourth Fund to Back Promising Life Sciences Companies
September 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
BioMarin Fails to Reassure Investors, Terns Moves Forward in Obesity, ESMO Excitement
September 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Fashionable halftone collage. Concept of wealth, saving, saving and saving money. Money bag with dollar stacks and stacks of coins. Vector illustration of business and finance for web banner, social media banner, marketing material. Vector illustration
Funding
Terns Announces $125M Raise on Heels of Oral GLP-1 Data Drop
September 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Trendy halftone collage of business concept. Money making concept. Trendy modern retro illustration. Vector illustration of business, contract approval, finance, marketing materials. Vector illustration
Startups
Roivant Creates New ‘Vant’ to License Bayer’s Pulmonary Hypertension Drug
September 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac